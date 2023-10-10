Nine Women From MP Arrested In Odisha’s Nuapada For Interstate Ganja Smuggling

Nuapada: The Excise department of Odisha’s Nuapada district on Tuesday raided four places and seized 153 kg of cannabis while nine women from Madhya Pradesh were arrested for smuggling the contraband.

According to the Excise dept, all the arrested persons hail from Dindori District of Madhya Pradesh. Nuapada Excise Mobile Unit seized 40 kg at Sanmaheshwar Road, the Khariar Road Mobile Unit seized 38 kg at Khariar Road, the Khariar Team seized 39 kg at Badgaon Raod and the Sinapali Excise Department seized 36 kg of cannabis at Timanpur.

The Excise department zeroed in on the gang of women smugglers when everyone was moving separately via different routes and was straightly headed to Madhya Pradesh.

The arrested women have been identified as Saya Vihilia (45), Karisma Vihilia (32), Suluniya Vihilia (48), Nazina Dhurwe (27), Fulva Dhurwe (40), Nehula Vihilia (35), Nashbai Vihilia (38), Arsena Vihilia (35) and Arsana Vihilia (38) of Pardiya Kala village under Sahapura PS of Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh. After the health examination, all the accused were forwarded to the court, the Excise dept informed.

With cannabis smuggling spreading its roots in the Nuapada district, today Nuapada Excise department came to know that an interstate ganja smuggling gang is collecting the contraband from the Boudh and Kalahandi districts and smuggling it to different states through Chhattisgarh.

The raids were carried out by the officers and personnel of the Excise dept led by Excise SI Hirabati Thati under the direction of Nuapada District Excise Officer Sanghamitra Pradhan.

