Nine Towns In Odisha Record 40 °C & Above

Bhubaneswar: As many as nine towns in Odisha recorded daytime temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and more. Bolangir and Boudh were the hottest cities in the state with 41.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, the other stations that recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius and above are Angul (40.7), Baripada (41.0), Jharsuguda (41.4), Sambalpur (40.2), Talcher (40.4), Titilagarh (41.0), and Sonepur (40.8).

Besides, the mercury touched 39 degrees Celsius in Sundargarh (39.5), Hirakud (39.9), Bhawanipatna (39.6), and Malkangiri (39.0).

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded maximum temperatures of 36.8 degrees Celsius and 36.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The seaside town of Gopalpur was the coolest with a maximum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius followed by Paradip at 32.2 and Puri at 32.8.