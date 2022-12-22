Nine Tourists Rescued From Drowning At Puri Beach

Puri: At least nine tourists were saved from drowning while taking bath at Puri sea beach today.

According to the information received, the victims have been identified as Pangam Kumar Manigarahi (36) of Balasore, Ashish Mohanty (22) of Bhubaneswar, Mantu Jena (23) of Khurda and Vikas Panda (24) were rescued. Similarly, West Bengal’s Prashanjit Chowdhury (40), Khata Tarafdar (23), Daya Tarafdar (15), Rumpa Majhi (40), and Viraj Kumar Khalko (22) were rescued by lifeguards.

The rescued tourists have been administered first aid and their health condition is stated be stable now, said sources.