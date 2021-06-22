Nine Special Trains To Run From & Through ECoR Jurisdiction

Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways has decided to run nine pairs of long distance special trains from and through East Coast Railway jurisdiction till further advice, the ECoR said on Tuesday.

These trains include Howrah-Titilagarh-Howrah Ispat Special, Rourkela-Jagadalpur-Rourkela Special & Rourkela-Gunupur-Rourkela Rajyarani Special.

Following are the schedules:-

02517/02518 Howrah-Titilagarh-Howrah Special from Howrah will leave at 0635hrs daily w.e.f. 25th June and from Titilagarh at 0515hrs w.e.f. 26th June, 2021 till further advice. 08107/08108 Rourkela-Jagadalpur-Rourkela Special from Rourkela will leave at 1820hrs daily w.e.f. 28th June and from Jagadalpur at 1410hrs w.e.f. 29th June, 2021 till further advice. 08127/08128 Rourkela-Gunupur-Rourkela Special from Rourkela will leave at 18202150hrs on Sunday, Tuesday & Thursdays w.e.f. 27th June and from Gunupur at 1530hrs on Monday, Wednesday & Fridays w.e.f. 28th June, 2021 till further advice. 02409/02410 Hatia-Ernakulam-Hatia AC Special from Hatia will leave at 1825hrs on every Monday w.e.f. 25th June and from Ernakulam will leave at 2325hrs on Thursdays w.e.f. 1st July, 2021 till further advice. 02514/02513 Guwahati-Secunderabad-Guwahati Special leaving Guwahati on Thursdays and leaving Secunderabad on Saturdays will run till further advice w.e.f. 1st July, 2021. 02253/02254 Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur-Yesvantpur Special leaving from Yesvantpur on Saturdays and from Bhagalpur on Wednesdays will run till further advice w.e.f. 26th June from Yesvantpur and feom 30th June from Bhagalpur. 06577/06578 Yesvantpur-Guwahati-Yesvantpur Special leaving from Yesvantpur on Friday and from Guwahati on Mondays will run till further advice w.e.f. 25th June from Yesvantpur and w.e.f. 28th June from Guwahati. 06597/06598 Yesvantpur-Howrah-Yesvantpur Special leaving from Yesvantpur on Thursdays and from Howrah on Tuesdays will run till further advice w.e.f. 24th June from Yesvantpur and w.e.f. 29th June, 2021 from Howrah. 02376/02375 Jasidih-Tambaram-Jasidih Special from Jasidih on Wednesdays and from Tambaram on Saturdays will run till further advice w.e.f. 30th June, 2021 from Jasidih and w.e.f. 3rd July, 2021 from Tambaram.

The Railways has advised the passengers to follow NTES https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ or http://www.indianrail.gov.in/enquiry/StaticPages/StaticEnquiry.jsp?StaticPage=index.html to get the train schedules at different stations.