Nine Prisoners Test Positive For COVID-19 In Gajapati

Paralakhemundi: As many as nine inmates of two sub jails in Gajapati district have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

While three prisoners of Sub Jail of Paralakhemundi were infected with COVID-19, six inmates from Sub Jail of R Udaygiri were found positive for the deadly virus. All the infectees have been reportedly kept in isolation cells at respective jails.

Earlier this week, the Directorate Of Prisons and Correctional Services had earlier written to all Jail Superintendents and asked them to strictly follow SOP issued by the Home Department which was issued in August 2020.

As per the SOP, anybody (both inmates and employees) is found positive for COVID-19, should be sent to the ‘dedicated COVID Care Centre/COVID Health Centre/COVID hospital’ by the concerned remanding agencies.