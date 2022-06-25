Nine Prisoners At Nagpur Central Jail Test COVID Positive

Mumbai: As many as nine prisoners at Nagpur Central Jail have tested positive for Covid-19, confirmed an official of the Health Department of the Municipal Corporation.

According to reports, 12 jail inmates had undergone Covid-19 tests four days ago. Of them, four were tested positive. Subsequently, the contact tracing with those infected was initiated by the jail authorities.

On Friday, five more prisoners tested positive for Covid-19, taking the count to 9.

As per the information, prisoners have mild symptoms and have been quarantined.

As many as 65 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Nagpur in the last 24 hours. On Friday, 1,899 samples were tested in the district out of which 65, including 5 prisoners, were found to be Covid positive.