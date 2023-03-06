Nine Policemen Killed In Suicide Bombing In Pakistan

Islamabad: At least nine policemen were killed while many others sustained injuries on Monday after a suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into a police truck in southwestern Pakistan.

Soon after the incident, the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, while bomb disposal squads and security personnel have arrived at the site, said reports.

As per reports, the incident occurred when the policemen were returning from a week-long cattle show where they had been providing security.

No group has claimed responsibility yet for the attack.