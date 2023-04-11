Nine Places Record 40 °C or Above in Odisha, Baripada Hottest With 41.6 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as nine place in Odisha recorded 40 °C or above day temperature on Tuesday, informed the Bhubaneswar Meterological Centre.

Baripada became the hottest place in the state with 41.6 °C followed by Jharsuguda at 41.2 °C.

The Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 40.7 °C and 40 °C respectively. The day temperature in Bhubaneswar rose above 40 degree Celsius for the first time this year.

The other places with recorded day temperature of 40 °C or above are Angul 40.1 °C, Sambalpur 40.8 °C, Sundargarh 40 °C, Titilagarh & Boudh 40.5 °C each.