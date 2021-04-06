Nine places in Odisha recorded over 40°C, Titlagarh hottest with 42.5°C

Bhubaneswar: As many as nine places in Odisha recorded more than 40°C, with Titlagarh of Bolangir becoming the hottest place in the state with 42.5°C.

According to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, the places which recorded maximum day temperature of over 40°C are, Rayagada 40.2, Boudh 41, Sonepur, 41, Malkangiri 41, Bolangir 41.5, Bhawanipatna 40.8, Sambalpur 40.1, and Jharsuguda 40.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar & Cuttack witnessed 36.6°C and 35.6°C respectively.

<>

</>