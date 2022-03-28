Nine Persons Arrested For Attacking Prashant Jagdev At Banpur

Bhubaneswar: As many as nine persons have been arrested on Monday for attacking Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev after the legislator drove his vehicle into a crowd on March 12.

Earlier, suspended Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Chilika MLA Prashant Jagadev was arrested by police after getting discharged from hospital.

According to police, Jagadev has rammed his car into a gathering in the Banpur Town area on March 12.

“An attempt to murder case along with other charges has been slapped against Jagadev at Banpur police station for recklessly plowing his car into a crowd. Following this, present locals were also attacked Jagdev for his foul activity,” an official said.

Meanwhile, Jagadev has been arrested as he has been recovered from his injuries. Further probe is on