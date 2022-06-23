Nine OF Family Among 10 Killed In Road Mishap In Pilibhit

Pilibhit: Ten people, including nine members of a family, were killed while seven others suffered serious injuries after a jeep they were travelling rammed into a tree near Gajraula in Pilibhit district early on Thursday morning.

According to reports, the victims were travelling from Haridwar to Gola in Lakhimpur Kheri. Meanwhile, the driver lost control over the wheels and rammed the vehicle into roadside tree near in Pilibhit district on national highway connecting Pilibhit to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Pilibhit district magistrate Pulkit Khare said the incident occurred when the family of one Lalmani Shukla, 65, of Gola, Lakhimpur Kheri, was returning to their home in a jeep after a four-day trip to Haridwar.

He said preliminary probe suggested that jeep driver Dilshad, 35, fell asleep while driving and the vehicle rammed into a tree at around 4 am on Thursday.