Nine OAPS Officers Get New Postings
Bhubaneswar: In a minor reshuffle, as many as nine officers of the Odisha Armed Police Service (OAPS) were have been transferred and given new postings.
According to an order issued by the Odisha State Police Headquarters on Monday, the following OAPS officers have been assigned new tasks:
- Basanta Kumar Naik, OASP, who was posted Dy Commandant, 1st SSBn Sambalpur with headquarters at Deogarh is transferred and posted as Dy Commandant 4th IRBn, Deogarh.
- Chamar Bhoi, OAPS, who was posted Dy Commandant, 1st SSBn Sambalpur with headquarters at Bargarh is transferred and posted as Dy Commandant, PTC Angul.
- Patar Soreng, OAPS, who was posted Dy Commandant, 1st SSBn Sambalpur with headquarters at Sambalpur is transferred and posted as Dy Commandant 9th SIRBn Kalahandi.
- Somanath Sethi, OAPS, Dy Commandant, 2nd SSBn, Keonjhar headquarters at Angul is transferred and posted as Dy Commandant 3rd IRBn Kalinganagar, Jajpur.
- Jyotiram Naik, OAPS, Dy Commandant, 2nd SSBn Keonjhar headquarters at Rourkela is transferred and posted as Dy Commandant, 4th SSBn, Malkangiri.
- Makardhwaj Naik, OAPS, Dy Commandant, 2nd SSBn Keonjhar headquarters at Keonjhar is transferred and posted as Dy Commandant1st IRBn, Koraput.
- Debesh Ranjan Pradhan, OAPS, Asst Commandant, SOG Chandaka, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Asst Commandant PSAP centre Bhubaneswar.
- Deepak Kumar Nayak, OAPS, Asst Commandant, OSAP 4th Bn Rourkela is transferred and posted as Asst Commandant PSAP centre Bhubaneswar.
- Bikash Chandra Hembram, OAPS, Asst Commandant, 4th IRBn, Deogarh is transferred and posted as Asst Commandant PSAP centre Bhubaneswar.