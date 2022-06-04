Nine Labourers Killed & 15 Injured In UP Factory Explosion

Lucknow: Nine persons died and 15 others were injured after an explosion at a chemical factory in the Hapur district today in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the blast took place after a boiler exploded in the factory. Multiple firefighters have rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Hapur IG Praveen Kumar said that the injured persons were being treated and action will be taken against those responsible for the blast. Of the 16 remaining people, 14 were hospitalised.

President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed sadness at the death of people due to the accident in the factory in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. In a tweet, he extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and hoped for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the accident in the chemical factory of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh as heart-wrenching. In a tweet, Mr. Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. He said the state government is actively involved in the treatment of the injured and is extending all possible help.