Nine Held On Truck Theft Charges In Jajpur

Jajpur: Dharmasala police have arrested as many as nine persons in a truck theft case in Jajpur district.

Reportedly, a truck was stolen from a crusher near Bhadanga under Dharmasala police limits on September 11.

On the basis of the complaint, police began investigating. After pertinent efforts, the police busted a truck theft gang. While three members of the gang were arrested from Kolkata and Bihar, six others were arrested from Badachana, Balichandrapur, and Dharmasala.

The cops have also seized a car and Rs 2.45 lakh from their possession.

All the accused involved in the truck theft gang have been forwarded to court, officials said.