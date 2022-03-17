Nine Effective Pre-Holi Tips For Skin And Hair Care
New Delhi: The festival of colours, Holi is one of the most important Hindu festivals and is celebrated with much fanfare by the community, across the world. However, there’s no denying the fact that most Holi colours these days are made using chemicals that can damage your hair and skin to a great extent. These chemicals could turn out to be extremely dangerous and might penetrate the top layers of your skin, causing rashes and acne breakouts. Here’s a list of a few easy tips that can come to your rescue! Read on to know more about them.
Pre Holi care:
- It is best to create a barrier for the exposed skin by applying coconut or mustard oil along with sunscreen for at least 15 minutes before playing with colours. Do not forget areas like ears, neck, and hands
- As Holi is just towards the end of the winter season, the skin can get dry and worn-out of moisture. So people with dry skin are more prone to damage with harsh chemicals. Hence, one should moisturize the skin daily before the festival and use sunscreen. It is advisable to avoid facial bleach or chemical peel at least a week before Holi
- It is recommended to wear cotton clothes with full sleeves to ensure that the bare skin is not exposed to the harmful colours
- Prevent colour seeping on nails by trimming and applying glossy nail paint or clear-coated nail lacquer. Additionally, for extra protection, apply the polish or petrolatum jelly such as Vaseline to the exposed skin around the nails
- Chemical treatments like hair straightening and hair colour treatment, are best to avoid before Holi to prevent excessive dryness and hair damage
- For additional hair protection, tie it up instead of leaving it loose to reduce its exposure to colours and damage
- Apply oil before the Holi event, to easily get rid of the colours from the hair
- While playing Holi use water-soluble, organic, herbal colours. Avoid industrial and metallic colours like gold and silver that contains dyes that are a cause of allergies and break-outs
- Keeping yourself well hydrated on the day of Holi is the key to maintaining the beauty