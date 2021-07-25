Nine Dead, Three Injured In Himachal Pradesh Landslide

Shimla: As many as nine people were killed and four injured in a landslide incident on Sangla-Chitkul road in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Sunday.

The incident took place on Sangla-Chitkul road while victims travelling in a tempo when boulders fell on their vehicle.

While eight of the tourists died on the spot, another succumbed on the way to the hospital.

There were 11 people in the vehicle, including the driver. Another person who was on the road was also injured in the incident. The boulders also damaged nearby houses and plantations.

In a tweet, the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to all those who lost their lives in the Kinnaur landslide. “All arrangements are being made to get the injured treated,” read the tweet.