Nine dead including suspect after shooting at US shopping mall

Dallas: A man who went on a rampage at a Texas outlet mall on Saturday shot dead eight people before he was himself killed, authorities said.

The shooting sparked panic at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling shopping complex in Allen, 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Dallas, filled with weekend shoppers.

A police officer was in the mall on an unrelated call when gunfire broke out around 3:30 pm (2030 GMT), said chief Brian Harvey of the Allen police department.

“He heard gunshots, went to the gunshots, engaged the suspect and neutralized the suspect,” Harvey said. “He also then called for ambulances.”

The identity of the shooter was not released. His body, sprawled on a sidewalk, was one of the seven deaths at the mall when more police arrived.

Among the wounded at area hospitals, “three are in critical surgery, and four are stable,” Boyd, the fire chief, said.

Some of the victims were as young as five years old, a hospital official told NBC News.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the mass shooting an “unspeakable tragedy.”

President Joe Biden “has been briefed on the shooting,” a White House official told reporters.

Local officials hailed the actions of the police officer who charged and killed the shooter.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to first responders that ran toward the gunfire and acted swiftly to neutralize the threat,” said Keith Self, a Republican congressman whose district includes the city of Allen.

Authorities believed initially that a second shooter might be on the loose. As police combed through stores in the mall, frantic shoppers and store employees rushed into parking lots.