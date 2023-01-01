Nine Dead In Stampede During New Year Celebration In Kampala

Kampala: At least nine people including children died during a stampede in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities said an unknown number of people were injured during the incident outside Freedom City Mall.

It is alleged that the incident occurred at midnight when the event’s MC encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display.

“After the display ended, a stampede ensued-resulting into the instant deaths of five people,” Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said on January 1, 2023.

Owoyesigyire said the casualties were rushed to hospital for specialized treatment noting police had launched investigations into the incident.