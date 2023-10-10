Nine Cattle Smugglers Arrested, 90 Cows Rescued In Mayurbhanj’s Khunta

Khunta: Police apprehended nine persons involved in cattle smuggling and rescued 90 cows on the Udala-Khunta-Baripada State Highway in Mayurbhanj district.

A special team of Khunta police station was keeping vigil on the Udala-Khunta state highway on Tuesday afternoon while cattle were being smuggled. The cops rescued 90 cattle which were being mercilessly beaten and made to walk on the road.

With no necessary documents found from the traffickers, they were brought to the Punta police station. The police have detained 9 people involved in the illegal cattle trade.

IIC Sujata Khamari said a case has been registered in the local Police Station (Case no 280/23) and the rescued cattle are being sent to a shed in Balasore.