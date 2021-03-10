Nine Anti-Socials Arrested, Arms & Weapons Seized In Bhubaneswar UPD In 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: Special squads comprising personnel from different police stations of Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) have arrested nine anti-socials while seizing arms, sharp weapons and stolen articles in the last 24 hours.

The police team apprehended five persons who had assembled and were preparing for dacoity at Bharatpur Police Station limits. One country-made pistol, two live ammunition, one knife, iron rod and one dagger have been seized from them.

The accused were identified as Prasant Pradhan alias Budu (28), Susant Mohanty (24), Rajesh Kumar Gahan (26) from Satya Nagar in Bharatpur, Krushna Chandra Dash (25) of Dumduma Phase-2 in Khandagiri and Smruti Ranjan Mandal (20), of IRC Village in Nayapalli.

A case (89/21) under Sections 399 & 402 of the IPC and Section 25 & 27 of the Arms Act has been registered by Bharatpur Police Station Case in this regard.

Besides, one person has been arrested while three monitors and other computer accessories were seized from him. The accused is identified as Somanath Pattnaik (29) of Mangala Sahi under Talabania PS in Puri District. Tamando Police has registered a case (52/21) under Sections 454 and 381 of the IPC in this regard.

Similarly, Roshan Behera (24) of Balakati village under Rangolisahi PS in Balianta has been arrested with the seizure of one sound machine, 1 battery & 1 inverter. Balianta Police has registered a case (69/21) under sections 379 of the IPC.

On the other hand, two persons have been arrested by Khanadagiri Police and two mobile phones have been seized from them. The arrested were identified as Dasia alias Dasaratha Dalei (22) Raghunath Nagar in Khandagiri and Avinash (19) alias Bunty Naik of Maya Mangalabasti in Kharvelnagar.

Khandagiri PS case no.147 dt6.3.21 u/s370 IPC, Sahidnagar PS case no.108 dt.9.3.21 u/s392/34IPC have been registered in this regard.