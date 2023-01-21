Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to make Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor’s LSD 2

Mumbai: Producer Ekta Kapoor had recently announced via a social media post that she will pick her upcoming film Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2’s lead actor from among the contestants of Bigg Boss 16.

It is being learnt that Ekta has roped in Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for LSD 2.

Before this, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had been on Bigg Boss 5 and officially signed actress Sunny Leone for his movie, Jism 2.

Talking about Nimrit, she has become the first finalist of Bigg Boss 16. The actress won the ticket to finale task and secured her position in the final week of the reality show.