Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan Join Hands For Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Happy Teachers Day’

New Delhi: Actors Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan have joined hands for “Happy Teachers’ Day”, the makers announced Monday.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the shoot on the movie starts today on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. The production house shared the film announcement on its official Twitter page.

“Wishing all the teachers a very #HappyTeachersDay! And that’s what we bring to you today! #DineshVijan presents Happy Teachers’ Day, starring @NimratOfficial & #RadhikaMadan. Releasing on Teachers’ Day, 2023. Shoot begins today!”.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

</>