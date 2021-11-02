Nimapara Tehsildar Held With Rs 4.65 L Unaccounted Cash

Puri: Officials under the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted simultaneous raids at the houses and property associated with Nimapara Tehsildar today after recovery of Rs 4,65,000 unaccounted cash from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off from a reliable source, officials of the anti-corruption wing intercepted Rama Chandra Jena, the Tahasildar and in-charge Sub-Registrar, at around 5.00 AM near his official residence in Nimapada.

Rama Chandra was under the vigilance scanner for the past few days for his alleged corrupt activities, said sources.

During the search, the Vigilance officials recovered Rs Rs 4,65,000 cash from his possession. However, during inquiry, when Rama Chandra could not give any satisfactory reply and failed to explain the legitimate source of the money, the Vigilance team picked him up.

Reportedly, the raids are being conducted at at the official’s residence at Sector 11, CDA, in Cuttack city and his native Dhanmandal under Garadpur Block in Kendrapara district.