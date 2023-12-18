Nimantran Restaurant At Sambalpur’s Rani Bakhri Unveiled

Bhubaneswar: Nimantran, renowned for its exquisite dining experience, unveiled its third restaurant at the historic 17th-century Rani Bakhri, also known as the Queen’s Palace, in Sambalpur. This marks a significant expansion for the Nimantran restaurant chain, with two successful establishments already operating in Bhubaneswar and Puri.

The inauguration of the first Nimantran restaurant chain in Bhubaneswar was a momentous occasion, graced by the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. This expansion aligns seamlessly with the state’s commitment to the 5T initiative, emphasizing the principles of Teamwork, Transparency, Technology, Time, and Transformation.

The grand opening ceremony at Rani Bakhri on December 18, 2023, was a spectacular event graced by the presence of Minister of Tourism Ashwini Kumar Patra, Chairman OTDC Dr. Lenin Mohanty, President Zilla Parishad Sambalpur Smt. Kumodini Nayak, Collector and DM Sambalpur Ananya Das, Commissioner SMC Vedbhushan, ADM, Sambalpur Pradeep Kumar Sahu. The ambience of the Queen’s Palace, coupled with the culinary excellence of Nimantran, promises a regal dining experience like never before.

The local cuisine helps a tourist to get a sense of knowing about the area and its people. The tourism and cuisines will get popular through the ‘Nimantran’ restaurant of OTDC” said Dr. Lenin Mohanty, Chairman of OTDC, while speaking about the one of its kind restaurant in the State.

The restaurants will be managed by OTDC through a dedicated wing which will serve a variety of authentic Odia cuisines from various districts of Odisha. A special menu has been planned by prominent chefs to serve the taste of Odisha on the platters at the restaurant.