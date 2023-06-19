Nimantran introduces ‘Special Vegetarian Platter’ at Rs 549 for Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: In a novel initiative to celebrate the festive spirit of Rath, Yatra, OTDC Nimantran in Bhubaneswar launched a special vegetarian platter to be served to the guests during the 9 days festive period of Rath Yatra 2023.

This platter containing 15+ dishes prepared without onion and garlic, will be exclusively served from 20th to 28th June 2023 at Nimantran Bhubaneswar at just Rs 549 inclusive of taxes. The menu is dynamic and on each day, during the festive period, Nimantran will serve a variety of authentic Odia dishes as part of this platter and patrons can eat to their heart’s fulfilment.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman OTDC Dr. Lenin Mohanty said, “Department of Tourism along with Odisha Tourism Development Corporation have been taking strategic strides over the years to popularise Odia culture, festival and cuisine among the masses. Through Nimantran, which is an authentic Odia-cuisine restaurant, a special vegetarian platter has been curated with an aim to popularise Odia Sattvik Cuisine generally consumed by the masses during this 9-day holy festival of Ratha Yatra in Odisha. We invite the citizens of Bhubaneswar to join us in this effort towards popularising authentic Odia cuisine.”

On this occasion, a food tasting ceremony was organised which saw the participation of more than 150 Food Bloggers, Social Media Influencers and Media Personnel. The participants’ views and expert opinion was taken so as to offer visitors a platter with an unmatched taste for the next 9 days. OSD Tourism Ansuman Rath, Company Secretary OTDC Prashant Panda, Divn. Manager OTDC Ranjan Mishra and Executive Chef Nimantran Sanjoy Sarkar were also present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention that the restaurant won’t be serving any non-vegetarian or a la carte menu dishes during this period. The entire kitchen as well as the dining area was thoroughly cleaned, and handling of any non-vegetarian ingredients will be completely prohibited in the restaurant till Bahuda Yatra. This special vegetarian platter will be served both during lunch and dinner hours.