Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Nayak Hospitalised

Balasore: Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Nayak on Sunday was admitted to ICU of Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) with abdominal pain.

According to reports, Nayak complained of pain in his stomach this morning following which he was admitted to Nialagiri hospital. Later, he was shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital where he is reportedly undergoing treatment.

Union Minister Paratp Sarangi, Former MLA Chitaranjan Sarangi, Akshaya Acharya, and several other leaders wished him a speedy recovery.