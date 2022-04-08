Nilagiri IIC Transferred Transferred Over Cuffing Of Journalist

Cuttack: The Inspector-in-Charge of Nilgiri police station, Draupadi Das has been transferred to the Balasore district police headquarters on Friday following the incident of cuffing a journalist to the hospital bed.

Eastern Range Inspector General (IG), Police, Narasingha Bhol informed that IIC Das along with the investigation officer of the case, Subarna Behera, have been transferred to the district police headquarters till the completion of the probe regarding the incident.

Bhol further said that a DSP rank officer has been assigned the charge of the probe while one Havildar has been suspended regarding the incident.

Notably, the journalist was arrested over an altercation with a Home Guard and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

Till last reports came, the journalist has been shifted to the ICU after his condition deteriorated. His family and colleagues alleged that the scribe was assaulted by the police.

Odisha Human Rights Commission has taken suo motto cognisance and sought an explanation from the State police in this matter.