Niladri Bije epitomises divine love between Lord Jagannath-Goddess Laxmi

Puri: Marking an end to the annual sojourn, Lord Jagannath and His siblings- Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra return to their abode. This ritual is known as Niladri Bije. But, the day holds an important significance as it portrays the heavenly love and affection between Lord Jagannath and His wife Goddess Laxmi.

Niladri bije is the ceremony of Lord Jagannath’s return with his siblings from the chariots to the Srimandir in Goti Pahandi. It is the procession of holy trinity from the chariots to Ratna Singhasana (sanctum).

In Goti Pahandi procession the Deities move one after another, which means the next Deity only moves from the chariot only after the former Deity reached to the Ratna Singhasana.

Before entering the main temple, a traditional act between the servitors of Lord Jagannath and Devi Lakshmi takes place at the main gate, known as Jaya Vijaya Door, of the temple.

The Mahajana servitors install the deity on the Dambaru at Bheta Mandap. The Patimahapatra servitors offer sandal paste, alati, dhandi prasad, durbakshata, bandapana, dahipati, ghasa, Bidia to the deities.Bhitarachha Mahapatra offers sacred lamp to Goddess Lakshmi. But Goddess Lakshmi, who was left alone in the Srimandir during the annual sojourn of Lord Jagannath and His siblings, directs to close the main gate (Lions’ gate) of the temple. However, Lord Jagannatha proceeds to the Lions’ Gate and it opens.

Later, Lord Jagannatha is taken to Jagamohana through Baisi Pahacha, Ananda Bazaar, Bhitara Bedha and Sata Pahacha.Goddess Lakshmi, who is already upset, closes the Jaya-Bijaya door. She becomes furious as Lord Jagannatha did not take her along during the annual sojourn. A tug of war breaks out between the Devadasi (women servitors) on behalf of Lakshmi and Badagrahi Daitas and other Daitapatis on behalf of Lord Jagannatha.

In between the fight, Lord Jagannatha assures Goddess Lakshmi he will not repeat it again. Thereafter, Goddess Laxmi directs to open Jaya-Bijay doors for him. At last near the storehouse Lord Jagannatha looks to the north and similarly, Goddess Lakshmi looks to the south and both exchange looks.The Bhittarchha servitors untie the nuptial knot and offers Bandapana. In order to pacify His better half, Lord Jagannath offers her Rasagollas. Niladri Bije is the only day when Rasagollas are offered to the deities in Shreemandir.

Later, the deities are enthroned on the bejeweled platform and the Daitas and Patimahapatra servitors offer sandal paste. The Kothasuansia servitors remove charamala from the bejeweled platform marking an end to the Niladri Bije ritual.