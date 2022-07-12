Niladri Bije and Rasagola Dibasa: Odisha CM, Sand Artist Sudarsan Patnaik Share Messages

Bhubaneswar: People of Odisha are celebrating ‘Rasagola Dibasa’ or ‘Rasagola Day’ with much pomp and fanfare today to mark the origin of the syrupy dessert in the state and cherish its link to the rich Jagannath Culture as this day coincides with the Niladri Bije of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Puri.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to his social media handle to remind us of the importance of Niladri Bije.

Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared the pictures of his beautiful creations on the occasion of Nilabri Bije.