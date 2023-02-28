Nikunja Bihari Dhal Appointed New SRC Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer, Nikunja Bihari Dhal as the new Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha.

According to a notification by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department, “Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Energy Department with an additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Excise Department, Chairman, GRIDCO and Chairman, Odisha State Beverages Corporation is allowed to remain in charge of Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha and Managing Director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority in additional duties.”

Dhal, a 1993-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer, was appointed as the new SRC, after the outgoing SRC, Pradeep Jena, was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Odisha recently. Dhal will also be the Managing Director (MD), of the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority.