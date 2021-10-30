Nikon Z9 Premium Mirrorless Camera Launched In India: Check Price

New Delhi: Nikon has launched the latest Nikon Z9 addition to the company Z Series in the Indian market. The new mirrorless camera by Nikon comes with flagship-level features like 45.7 effective megapixels stacked CMOS sensor that is said to achieve 12 times faster still image reading, It also offers in-camera video recording in high-quality [email protected] and 4K/30p/60p/120p. Read on to know more.

Nikon Z9 price in India and availability

The Nikon Z9 India price has been set at Rs 4,75,995 for the body only, and it will go on sale starting November through authorised stores in the country.

Nikon Z9 specifications, features

The Nikon Z9 features a 45.7MP stacked CMOS sensor with dual-stream technology, coupled with the Expeed 7 image-processing engine. The Z9 offers an ISO range of 64-24,600 and can record 8K videos at 30fps for 125 minutes continuously. Moreover, the Z9 houses a subject detection algorithm that claims to identify nine types of objects, including animals and vehicles, while shooting videos or stills. N-Log and HDR (HLG) video capture is also supported, along with codec support for H.265/HEVC (8 bit/10 bit), Apple ProRes 422 HQ (10-bit), and H.264 AVC (8-bit). The Z9 can also shoot continuously at 20fps to capture over 1,000 frames in JPEG or RAW formats even when flicker reduction is turned on.

The camera sports a 3.2-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display that offers a 70-degree viewing angle that comes with 11-level manual brightness control. It also gets Bluetooth v5 and Wi-Fi support, and dual card slots for CFexpess and XQD.

The Nikon Z9 measures 149×149.5×90.5mm and weighs approximately 1.34kg with battery and memory card but without body cap and accessory shoe cover, while the camera body weighs 1.16kg.