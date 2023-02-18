Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot Got Married In 2020, Say Cops

In a shocking revelation, an image of Nikki Yadav, the 23-year-old Delhi woman who was strangled to death by her boyfriend with a charging cable and stuffed in a fridge, surfaced on Saturday suggesting that the duo had married in 2020.

Sources said Sahil Gehlot, a pharma graduate, and Nikki, got married on October 1, 2020 at the Arya Samaj temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. However, Sahil’s family was reportedly unhappy with the marriage and wanted her gone.

“During police interrogation, Sahil disclosed that Nikki had been asking him not to marry another girl because both had already solemnised their marriage in 2020 and were actually husband and wife and not live-in partners,” Special CP Ravinder Yadav said.

He also told police that Nikki was repeatedly objecting to his impending marriage, fixed by his family on February 10. Fed up with her repeated objections, Sahil planned to kill Nikki and executed the murder along with his accomplices- family members and acquaintances, on February 10 on the day of his second marriage,” Yadav added.

Nikki’s family, however, denied any kind of information on the marriage. “No one in the family knew anything about Nikki & Sahil’s marriage. We don’t believe it. All those who’re involved in the murder must get maximum punishment,” Sunil Yadav, Nikki Yadav’s father said.

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch yesterday arrested Sahil’s father, Virendra Singh, brothers Anish and Naveen, and friends Lokesh and Amar after they found out that Sahil’s family and friends were involved in the murder. Police have also recovered the wedding certificates of Sahil and Nikki during the accused’s police remand.