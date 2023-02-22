Nikki Yadav Murder: Sahil Gehlot Sent To 12 Days Judicial Custody

New Delhi: Sahil Gehlot, who has been accused of murdering his live-in partner Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body in a refrigerator, was sent to 12 days judicial custody by a Delhi court.

Sahil was produced before Delhi’s Dwarka court after his two-day police custody came to an end.

Reportedly, Sahil was arrested on February 14 for murdering Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body in the refrigerator of a dhaba owned by his family on the outskirts of the national Capital.

The Delhi police had also arrested Sahil’s father Virendra along with two cousins Ashish and Naveen, and two friends Lokesh and Amar based on the information received after interrogating Sahil.

They were produced before the court late in the evening on February 17 when they were sent to police custody for three days. The five co-accused were later remanded to 14 days judicial custody on February 20.

All the co-accused arrested in the case are now to be produced before the court on March 6.