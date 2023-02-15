Nikki Yadav Murder: Post Mortem Report Shows Victim Died Due To Suffocation, Injury Marks Found On Neck

New Delhi: The post-mortem report of Nikki Yadav, who was murdered by her boyfriend and her body stuffed in a refrigerator at a dhaba in Delhi, shows she died due to suffocation.

According to reports, injury marks have been found on her neck but since her body was kept in the fridge, the exact time of her death could not be ascertained as the decomposition does not happen naturally when the body is stored in a cold place. However, her viscera samples have been preserved for further tests.

Crime Branch DCP Satish Kumar has stated that the accused, Nikki Yadav’s boyfriend, Sahil Gehlot, has been remanded in police custody for five days.

“Accused was getting engaged on February 9. He went to meet Nikki at her flat and left early in the morning, they went to many places in Delhi, during which there was an argument about his marriage. During this, he got angry and strangulated the victim with mobile cable,” news agency ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

“After that, he kept the victim’s body in the refrigerator in a dhaba in Mitraon village and then the accused went to his marriage. We are investigating the case thoroughly,” he added.

He further said the police teams are working to find the route taken that night and scanning the CCTV footages. The incident took place on the intervening night of February 9 and 10.

The police said that they received the input about the incident on February 10 following which the team reached the Mitraon village in search of the accused who was absconding.

The police stated that the accused tried to mislead the team during the initial interrogation. “But on sustained interrogation, he disclosed that he had killed his girlfriend in the intervening night of 9 & 10 February 2023 and kept her dead body in a refrigerator at his dhaba in a vacant plot situated on the outskirts of village Mitraon,” the police added.