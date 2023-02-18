Nikki Yadav Murder Accused Sahil Gehlot’s Father Among 5 Arrested

Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested five people in the Nikki Yadav murder case, including the main accused Sahil Gehlot’s father on charges of helping his son in the conspiracy, Crime Branch sources told India Today.

Sahil Gehlot’s family members and friends were involved in plotting the murder, sources said.

Sahil’s father, Virender Singh, and four others including Sahil’s friend, cousin and brother, have been arrested in the case.

“Sahil’s father Virender Singh has been arrested after police found that he knew that his son had allegedly murdered Nikki. He has been booked under section120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. Four others, including friend, cousin and brother of accused Sahil Gehlot were arrested,” Special CP Ravinder Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nikki Yadav was strangled to death allegedly by her partner Sahil Gehlot after she came to know of his impending marriage with another woman. After his arrest on Tuesday, Sahil Gehlot was presented before a Delhi court and sent to five-day police remand.

On February 9, the 25-year-old woman was strangled to death using a charging cable allegedly by Sahil Gehlot. After that, Sahil Gehlot kept the victim’s body in the refrigerator in a dhaba in Mitraon village and then he went home for his wedding.

After killing Nikki, the accused switched off her phone, kept it with him and deleted all the data from the phone. The police have since recovered the phone from Sahil.

The murder was discovered four days later, on February 14, after a neighbour reported Nikki Yadav missing and the police tracked down her partner.