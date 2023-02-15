Nikki Haley To Formally Launch Her 2024 Presidential Bid

Washington: Casting herself as a debutant in politics and a younger, fresher alternative to former US President Donald Trump, Nikki Haley will formally launch her 2024 presidential bid on Wednesday,.

Haley, 51, is the two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations. She released a video on Tuesday declaring her presidential candidacy.

Her formal declaration means she will be the first contender to join the contest against her former 76-year-old boss Trump, who announced his third bid for the White House late last year.

Before entering the presidential ballot, Haley has to win the Republican Party’s presidential primary which will start in January next year. The next US presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2024.

In her video message on Tuesday she said: “I’m Nikki Haley, and I’m running for President”.

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership – to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose. Some people look at America and see vulnerability. The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history,” she said in the 3-minute 30 seconds video .