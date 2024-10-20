Mumbai: Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, has found himself at the center of a social media storm after revealing that he has purchased his first house. This announcement comes as a surprise to many, given Kamath’s long-standing advocacy for renting over buying property.

Kamath, who has often shared his views on the financial benefits of renting through various platforms, including his popular podcast, recently disclosed his decision to buy a house. This revelation has led to a wave of criticism from netizens, who have accused him of hypocrisy and double standards.

In response to the backlash, Kamath explained that his decision was influenced by the unpredictability and inconvenience of renting. He emphasized that while renting has its advantages, the stability and foresight that come with owning a home ultimately swayed his decision.

Despite the criticism, Kamath remains firm in his belief that individuals should make housing decisions based on their personal financial situations and needs. He acknowledged that his perspective might have evolved, but he continues to advocate for financial prudence and informed decision-making.

