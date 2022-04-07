Nikhil, Anupama Parameswaran Starrer ’18 Pages’ Glimpse Out! Watch Here

New Delhi: Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran are teamed up for the first time for 18 Pages. The creators have now released the latest glimpse of Palnati Surya Pratap’s directorial.

Taking to her social media handle Anupama shared the first glimpse and wrote: There’s a better and beautiful life beyond the touch of a screen.📱📝 #18Pages glimpse Can’t tell you how much I enjoyed being nandini ♥️🥺

Check out the video below:

In the video, Nikhil can be seen glued to his phone at all times, whereas Anupama Parameswaran scribbles in her diary.

Talking about the film follows the love story of Siddhu and Nandini in Hyderabad. The film’s production is currently in the final stage. The venture was scheduled to release on February 18, 2022, but the film got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new release date of 18 Pages is yet to be declared.