Oslo: The prestigious Nobel Peace Prize for 2024 has been awarded to the Japanese organization Nihon Hidankyo, a group representing survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee honored Nihon Hidankyo for its relentless efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for its powerful witness testimony against the use of such weapons.

Nihon Hidankyo, also known as the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, has been a vocal advocate for nuclear disarmament since its formation in 1956. The organization comprises Hibakusha, survivors of the atomic bombings, who have dedicated their lives to educating the world about the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of nuclear warfare.

In its citation, the Nobel Committee praised Nihon Hidankyo for its grassroots movement and the impactful testimonies of its members, which have played a crucial role in stigmatizing the use of nuclear weapons globally. “The Hibakusha’s personal stories and educational campaigns have significantly contributed to the establishment of the ‘nuclear taboo,’ making the use of nuclear weapons morally unacceptable,” the committee stated.

