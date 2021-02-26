Nihalprasad PS IIC lands in Vigilance net

Dhenkanal: An IIC (Inspector-In-Charge) posted at Nihalprasad Police Station in Dhenkanal district landed in Vigilance net.

The ICC, identified as Chitta Ranjan Behara, was trapped by the vigilance sleuths while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 in order to drop Section 307 of IPC in a case.

Acting on reliable information about the transaction, the anti-corruption wing conducted a raid and apprehended the ICC red-handed. Officials also confiscated Rs 6,000 from him.

The vigilance team also arrested a homeguard with bribe money.