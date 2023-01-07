Night Temperature Drops At Many Places Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Night temperature dropped at several places across Odisha, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Saturday.

As per the IMD, Jharsuguda recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 5.6°C followed by Rourkela (Sundarhgarh) at 6°C, G Udayagiri (Kandhamal), and Sundargarh at 7°C, and Similiguda (Koraput) at 7.3°C.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 11.5°C and 11°C respectively, added the IMD.

Check below the temperature:

Daringbadi (Kandhamal ): 8°C

Dhenkanal: 8.4°C

Phulbani (Kandhamal ): 8.5°C

Keonjhar: 8.5°C

Sonepur:9°C

Angul: 9°C

Bhadrak: 9°C

Ranital (Bhadrak ): 9.2°C

Mahisapat (Dhenkanal): 9.4°C

Baripada (Mayurbhanj ): 9.6°C

Balasore: 9.7°C

Koraput: 10°C

Bhawanipatna (Kalahandi ):10°C

Kendrapada: 10°C

Sambalpur: 10.4°C

Nayagarh: 10.6°C

Hirakud (Sambalpur): 10.6°C

Deogarh: 10.6°C

Bargarh: 11°C

Balangir: 11.5°C

Chandabali (Bhadrak ): 11.6°C

Nabarangpur: 12.2°C

Titlagarh(Balangir ): 12.5°C

Nuapada: 13°C

Paralakhemundi (Gajapati): 13.7°C

Puri: 14.5°C

Gopalpur(Ganjam ): 15°C

Chatrapur (Ganjam): 15°C