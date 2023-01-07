Night Temperature Drops At Many Places Across Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Night temperature dropped at several places across Odisha, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Saturday.
As per the IMD, Jharsuguda recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 5.6°C followed by Rourkela (Sundarhgarh) at 6°C, G Udayagiri (Kandhamal), and Sundargarh at 7°C, and Similiguda (Koraput) at 7.3°C.
The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 11.5°C and 11°C respectively, added the IMD.
Check below the temperature:
Daringbadi (Kandhamal ): 8°C
Dhenkanal: 8.4°C
Phulbani (Kandhamal ): 8.5°C
Keonjhar: 8.5°C
Sonepur:9°C
Angul: 9°C
Bhadrak: 9°C
Ranital (Bhadrak ): 9.2°C
Mahisapat (Dhenkanal): 9.4°C
Baripada (Mayurbhanj ): 9.6°C
Balasore: 9.7°C
Koraput: 10°C
Bhawanipatna (Kalahandi ):10°C
Kendrapada: 10°C
Sambalpur: 10.4°C
Nayagarh: 10.6°C
Hirakud (Sambalpur): 10.6°C
Deogarh: 10.6°C
Bargarh: 11°C
Balangir: 11.5°C
Chandabali (Bhadrak ): 11.6°C
Nabarangpur: 12.2°C
Titlagarh(Balangir ): 12.5°C
Nuapada: 13°C
Paralakhemundi (Gajapati): 13.7°C
Puri: 14.5°C
Gopalpur(Ganjam ): 15°C
Chatrapur (Ganjam): 15°C
