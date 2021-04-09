Night Curfew to be imposed in Bengaluru, 6 other cities in Karnataka from tomorrow

Bengaluru: Night curfew will be imposed in Bengaluru and six other cities in Karnataka from Saturday in view of coronavirus rise.

This will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am. The curfew will be in place till April 20 in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the states to announce fresh curbs to tackle soaring coronavirus cases.

Karnataka is among 10 states besides Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab that have shown a steep rise in the daily coronavirus cases.

The state has been witnessing a sharp spike in cases over the last month with Bengaluru having most of the new numbers. The city has recorded over 4000 cases daily for the past few days. Active cases in Karnataka have now crossed 50,000. Over 50 lakh Covid vaccine shots have been administered so far.