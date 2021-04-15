Night Curfew Timings Extended By 2 Hrs In UP Dists

Lucknow: In view of the worsening COVID situation, the Uttar Pradesh government has revised the timings for night curfew in ten districts.

The curfew has been extended by two hours overall and would now be in effect between 8 pm and 7 am. Earlier, the curfew was effective between 9 pm and 6 am.

The timings have been extended in Noida, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur, according to the new order.

The announcement comes a day after Uttar Pradesh reported its highest-ever, single-day surge in infections of the coronavirus diseases with 20,510 new cases.