Night curfew might prevent COVID spike in Odisha: DMET Director

Bhubaneswar: Night curfew might be the last resort to check the spread of COVID-19, said Mr CBK Mohanty, MD of Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), on Wednesday.

Mohanty said this has become all the more important as night curfew discourage overcrowding in clubs and parties.

He told reporters that the new COVID strain is more contagious than before, but the patients do not require hospitalisation. There is no special need for ICUs, beds and ventilators, he added.

Mohanty said the spike is due to the frequent travelling of people to and from Odisha’s bordering districts with Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already aired his concern over the resurgence of coronavirus. He urged the authorities to reactivate to stem the spike of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the State has been experiencing the Covishield vaccine as the Centre is yet to respond to the indent placed by the health department.

Director, Health and Family Welfare, Bijay Panigrahi said the vaccination has been stopped at 400 centres due to a shortage of vaccine and added that the process is going on in 1103 vaccination centres. The DMET Director said if Odisha does not get the coronavirus vaccine in two days then the drive will be hampered.

Click here to read in Odia