Night Curfew In Malkangiri Till March 31; Here Are The Guidelines

Malkangiri: In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming festivals, the district administration of Malkangiri has imposed night curfew from Tuesday.

The restrictions will be imposed from 9 PM to 11.59 PM between March 23 and 31, 2021. The authorities have also issued the guidelines.

Here are the guidelines:-

The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited, except for essential activity.

Congregation for the celebration of Dola Yatra and associated religious and cultural congregations shall not be allowed in public places throughout the district.

Religious rituals in temples will continue as usual with strict adherence of Coved-19 protocols. Considering local conditions, entry of devotees into temples and celebrations in temples and religious places are allowed.

‘Dola Melans’ is allowed with 50 numbers of participants with strict adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour and norms.

Further, it is directed that “Holi” on 28th and 29th and their related rituals shall not be observed in public places throughout the district.

People may celebrate ‘Holi’ with family members in their houses only and not in any public places including public roads.

In the interest of general public and for containment of the spread of COVID-19, for celebration of Badayatra – the following guidelines are hereby promulgated:

a. It is hereby directed that congregation with a maximum limit of 200 persons for celebration of ‘Badayatra’ and associated religious and cultural congregations shall be allowed in pubic piece throughout the district.

b. Wearing of masks maintaining social distance norms i.e maintaining a distance of 6 feet from each other and provision of thermal scaring & use of hand wash or sanitizer shall be mandatory.

c. Persons with Influenza-like infection (III)/Severe Acute Respiratory Infection/COVID-19 like symptoms shall not be allowed.

d. Open Air Theates/ Jatras /Operas/Rama Lila/Dasia Nata/local cultural programme/DJ sound system shall be prohibited.

e. Mina bazaara, Makeshift/temporary stalls such as food stall, garment stall, shoes stall, ladies corner, toy stall, gaming/entertainment stall, etc shall be prohibited. All the roadside permanent shops are allowed to open. No new shops are allowed to open.

f. Persons with Influenza-like infection (III)/Severe Acute Respiratory Infection/COVID-19 like symptoms shall not be allowed.

g. The Superintendent of police, Malkangiri, is requested to ensure that all the entry and exit points of Badayatra are properly supervised to prevent breach of these guidelines.

h. The CDM & PHO, Malkangiri is directed to provide thermal scanners at the site to ensure no suspected case of COVID-19 are allowed into the yatra.

I. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate-cum-Sub-Collector, Malkangiri will be overall responsible for law-and-order maintenance at the site. He shall be in close contact with the Superintendent of Police, Malkangiri & IIC, Malkangiri to ensure no breach of guidelines. He will, if situation so demands, impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 to prevent any unlawful gathering or breach of these guidelines.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against in accordance with the provision of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and Regulations issued thereunder besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provision as applicable.