Night Curfew In 10 Odisha Districts From Today

Bhubaneswar: The night curfew imposed on 10 Odisha districts following rapid surge in Coronavirus cases will come into effect today.

Night curfew (from 10 PM to 5 AM) will be imposed in Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha from today till further orders.

All shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individuals shall remain closed/prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am.

The restrictions will be on the movement of vehicles and persons, expect essential services.

However, the following activities/services will be allowed:

District and Municipal Administration/Police/Government Officials on duty.

Doctors, medical/paramedical staff (Govt & private), ambulances and emergency health staff.

Emergency workers of utilities such as electricity, fire services, telecom, water, railways and airport, transport services.

Staff of IT and ITeS Companies on production of their ID cards.

Any person, in case of medical or other emergency.

Owner/staff of chemist shops.

All industrial units.

All construction activities.

Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc.) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/stands/stops, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road.

Operation of hotels and hospitality units, including their associated offices, movement of staff and associated personnel.

Dhabas along national and state highways/ major roads for takeaway only. Petrol pumps and CNG stations.

Print and electronic media identified by district police (with identity cards of respective media houses).

LPG distribution, home delivery of cooking gas and associated facilities, personnel and vehicular movement.

Home Delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, egg, fish, meat and other essential items by restaurants and aggregators such as Zomato, Swiggy, OPOLFED, OMFED, Chilika Fresh etc.

No pass would be required for movement of above category of persons.

Valid travel documents/authorisations such as airline/railway/bus tickets/boarding passes with any ID proof shall be adequate for the purpose. Identity cards issued by appropriate authorities of the establishments shall serve as pass for effecting movement of employees of establishments under permitted activities.

Patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need for movement shall be allowed to move with minimal proof of their emergencies.