Nigeria’s Ikoyi Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 42

Abuja: The death toll in a high-rise collapse in Nigeria’s Lagos has risen to 42. The 21-storey building under construction in the Ikoyi district of Lagos crumbled on Monday afternoon, trapping dozens of people working on the site.

The total number of people on site is unknown but Sanwo-Olu said 49 families had so far filed a missing persons report.

Search and rescue efforts were still underway, the authorities said.

The governor earlier described the incident as a “terrible national disaster”, adding that “mistakes were made from all angles”.

Building collapses happen frequently in densely populated areas of Lagos, which is home to some 20 million people.

Two other smaller buildings in Lagos also collapsed on Tuesday following heavy rains, though no one was killed.

Poor workmanship and materials and a lack of official oversight are often blamed.