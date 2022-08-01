Nigerian Man Tests Positive For Monkeypox Infection In Delhi

New Delhi: A 35-year-old Nigerian man, having no recent history of foreign travel, tested positive for the monkeypox infection on Monday. This is the second monkeypox case reported in Delhi, the PTI reported.

With this the total number of monkeypox cases in the country mounted to six. India has registered one monkeypox death.

According to the PTI report, the Nigerian national has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, the nodal hospital for treatment of monkeypox in Delhi. The person has blisters and fever for the last five days, the report read.

The samples of the Nigerian man came out positive for monkeypox after it was sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

Moreover, two more suspected monkeypox patients of African origin have been admitted to the LNJP Hospital.