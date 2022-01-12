Nigerian In Bengaluru Held For Making Drugs At Home With Pressure Cooker

New Delhi: Central crime branch of Bengaluru arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly making MDMA crystals at home using a pressure cooker.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in Tarabanahalli village near Hesaraghatta on Monday and arrested Richard Mbudu Cyrill with the seizure of raw materials worth Rs 50 lakhs.

The cops have also seized 930 grams of methylsulfonylmethane, 580 grams of sodium hydroxide crystal, five litres of acid, an altered 10 litre pressure cooker, a pipe, a digital weighing machine, two mobiles, and a scooter from him.

According to reports, Cyrill came to India in 2019 with his elder brother on a business visa. He shifted to Tarabanahalli two months ago.

According to the police, Cyrill’s elder brother is the main accused. The brothers learnt to make MDMA crystals on the internet. They altered the pressure cooker and boiled the raw materials in it. They collected the vapor and cooled it to make MDMA crystals.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) against Cyrill and his brother. Efforts are on to nab the elder brother.