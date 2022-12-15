Nigerian Cyber Fraud Nabbed From Delhi For Duping Odisha Woman Of Rs 28.67 Lakhs

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch CID has arrested a Nigerian cyber fraud from Dwarka in New Delhi on charges of duping a woman in Cuttack of Rs 28.67 lakhs.

The accused Nigerian national, Patrick Chizorom Orajaka (35 yrs), of AtUmuchu, Osogbo had been at an apartment in the Bengali Colony of Mahavir Enclave, New Delhi and committing cyber frauds.

A team of CID CB, Odisha led by Inspector Anila Anand apprehended him from Dwarka, New Delhi on 13.12.2022 in connection with CID CB Cyber Crime Police Station Case No.16/2022 dtd.16.11.2022 u/s 419/420/467/468/471/120-B/34IPC r/w Sec.66-C/66-D of I T Act. He was produced before CMM, Dwarka Court No:8, New Delhi and has been brought on transit remand to Odisha.

A woman from Cuttack had complained that she was cheated of Rs.28.67 lakhs by an Instagram user, who contacted her in the social media platform, pretending to be a Gynecologist from the Netherlands.

The victim lady followed him back in Instagram and chatted with in Instagram Messenger. Subsequently, she shared her Whatsapp number with him and continued chatting. A friendship developed between both of them and after 5 days accused intimated her that he was coming to India to meet her. On the very next day, the complainant received a call and the caller introduced herself to be a Customs Officer from New Delhi Airport and informed that one relative who came to India to meet her was carrying 90,000 EURO with him, which was against the rule and he has been detained.

In order to get her friend freed, the victim deposited money in a phase-wise manner in different accounts. When their demand increased day by day, the victim understood that she had been cheated by the fraudster and reported the matter to the CID CB Cyber Crime Police Station, where an FIR was lodged on 16.11.2022.

The CID CB, Odisha launched an investigation into the matter and it came to light that most of the accounts belonged to persons from North East India and were being operated from different places in New Delhi. Based upon this information, a team of CID CB led by Inspector Anila Anand proceeded to Delhi and arrested the accused person from Dwarka area. The accused has been using the bank accounts of many people after alluring them with the promise of cash.

Several incriminating articles, including 16 Debit cards, 12 Mobile Phones, 22 Bank passbooks, 10 Bank Cheque books, 20 SIM cards registered in UPI/ IMPS transactions, one laptop, one Nigerian Passport, an Aadhar card and a PAN card issued in his name, were seized from his possession

“Investigation is continuing to ascertain the other accused persons involved in the crime and also about other similar cyber frauds committed by the arrested accused and his accomplices,” informed Sisir Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Public Relations Officer, CID CB Odisha, Cuttack, in a press note.